Armenia MOD representative: Fixed-term sergeant showed exceptional heroism

Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“In the territory of the Mrav mountain chain, a fixed-term sergeant showed exceptional heroism and his great ingenuity — when needed, he retreated from the military position, misled the adversary, waited for the appropriate moment, struck back again and seized the military position. Our troops are showing their exceptional ingenuity and bravery to go crazy for. We will win the war and then remember the names of many new legends forever.”