News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia MOD representative: Fixed-term sergeant showed exceptional heroism
Armenia MOD representative: Fixed-term sergeant showed exceptional heroism
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“In the territory of the Mrav mountain chain, a fixed-term sergeant showed exceptional heroism and his great ingenuity — when needed, he retreated from the military position, misled the adversary, waited for the appropriate moment, struck back again and seized the military position. Our troops are showing their exceptional ingenuity and bravery to go crazy for. We will win the war and then remember the names of many new legends forever.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Chile parliament passes resolution condemning Azerbaijani aggression
The Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of...
 Member of European Parliament draws attention to evolving trade relations between EU and Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia...
 Members of European Parliament raise issue on sanctions against Azerbaijan
Commenting on the inquiry, Chairman...
 Member of European Parliament: Turkey is showing its bipolar character
If the fact that Turkey downed...
 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call for immediate ceasefire for repatriation of remains of fallen servicemen
The Co-Chairs also stress that...
 Armenia MOD: Two more UAVs downed
Representative of the Ministry of Defense of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos