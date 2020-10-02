Karabakh Ombudsman: 11 injured, some in critical condition after shelling in Stepanakert

Today Stepanakert was struck with large missiles for the first time. Stepanakert had been struck before, but not with weapons of this caliber. This is what Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan said during a press conference today.
“Even with the naked eye you can see that, according to preliminary data, 4 missiles were launched in the direction of Stepanakert, causing damages to civilian objects and harming the civilian population. First of all, the building of the State Service for Emergency Situations in Stepanakert has been severely damaged. It is very important to emphasize that Azerbaijan purposefully targeted a body implementing a humanitarian operation, as a result of which, according to preliminary data, there are four wounded people among the civilian population and employees, and some of the wounded persons are in rather critical condition,” he said.
Beglaryan said the attack on the State Service for Emergency Situations is a war crime and the Office of the Human Rights Defender believes it is important for the international community to give a proper response and impose sanctions against Azerbaijan.