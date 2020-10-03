News
Karabakh President: I am going to frontline to wage my share of battle
Karabakh President: I am going to frontline to wage my share of battle
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan has issued a message to Armenian servicemen and volunteer fighters noting that he was leaving for the frontline to wage his share of the battle.

"Fierce fighting is taking place with varying intensity along the entire line of contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Civilian settlements [in Artsakh], including the capital Stepanakert, were shelled.

The Nation and the Homeland are at risk; the right to live and create freely, independently and with dignity on our own land liberated at the cost of the blood of our brave Armenians is at risk.

Therefore, I am now going to the frontline with the special units to wage my share of battle because I will be more valuable already on the frontline than in the rear.

I call on all of you to immediately stand up and defend with complete devotion our inalienable right to live in our homeland without ontological risk.

This is a sacred patriotic war, which we must win with the maximum participation and dedication of everyone.

I believe in the courage of your spirit and the strength of your arm.

This is our last battle, which we will definitely win together.

I am with you until VICTORY," Haroutyunyan’s message reads, in particular.
