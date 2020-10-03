News
Saturday
October 03
News
Armenia MOD: 2 more adversary warplanes hit 10 minutes ago
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At around 8:46am, two more adversary combat aircrafts were hit on the frontline of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page Saturday morning.

In his turn, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, noted: "Two more [of the adversary’s war] planes were downed 10 minutes ago. Fierce battles continue."

Earlier, Hovhannisyan had written that an Azerbaijani warplane was shot down in the south of Artsakh at around 8:25am.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
