Saturday
October 03
The Guardian: 10 Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries already dead in Karabakh conflict zone
The Guardian: 10 Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries already dead in Karabakh conflict zone
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

A reporter of The Guardian informed that she spoke with the Syrian mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone.

“we have spoken to a Syrian recruit on the ground in Nagorno-Karabakh who confirmed he and 1,000 men from the Turkish-backed Sultan Murad, Suleiman Shah and Al Hamza divisions arrived [in Azerbaijan] on 24 Sept. Some posted to front lines, 10 deaths already,” reporter Bethan McKernan wrote on Twitter.
