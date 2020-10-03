The Guardian: 10 Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries already dead in Karabakh conflict zone

A reporter of The Guardian informed that she spoke with the Syrian mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone.
“we have spoken to a Syrian recruit on the ground in Nagorno-Karabakh who confirmed he and 1,000 men from the Turkish-backed Sultan Murad, Suleiman Shah and Al Hamza divisions arrived [in Azerbaijan] on 24 Sept. Some posted to front lines, 10 deaths already,” reporter Bethan McKernan wrote on Twitter.
