Georgia bans shipment of military cargo to Armenia, Azerbaijan

Due to the resumption of hostilities in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] Republic, the Georgian government has decided to ban the issuance of permits for military cargo shipment to Armenia and Azerbaijan. The statement came from Secretary of the National Security Council and Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Vakhtang Gomelauri, at a briefing on Saturday.
"Due to the hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Georgian government has temporarily suspended the issuance of permits for shipment of military cargo to the two countries by land and air via its territory. The [two] parties have already been informed about this," Gomelauri said.