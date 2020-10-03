Georgia president expresses readiness to host talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has addressed the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying she is ready to set up a platform in Tbilisi to hold talks—in any format—to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

"I want to appeal to the presidents and authorities of the two countries [Armenia and Azerbaijan] to resume dialogue between them as soon as possible and call for de-escalation [of the situation] and a ceasefire. We [Georgia] are ready for anything the parties want," Zourabichvili said at a briefing after Saturday’s Georgian National Security Council meeting on the aforesaid conflict.

The Georgian president also addressed the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, noting that their role is great in the conflict settlement process.

She also called on the EU to intervene and promote a ceasefire, as all three South Caucasus countries are members of the EU Eastern Partnership joint policy initiative. "The European Union is interested in stability and peace in the region. It must use its forces for peace and to de-escalate the situation," Salome Zourabichvili added.