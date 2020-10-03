News
Armenian legislative caucus of California Senate condemns Azerbaijan aggression Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus is publicly condemning Azerbaijan’s aggressive attack against the peaceful Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Asbarez reported.

Turkey has played an active role in supporting Azerbaijani’s aggression toward Artsakh by providing arms and even transporting paid Jihadist mercenaries to Azerbaijan to fight from Libya and the Turkish Syrian border.

As members of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian, Senator Anthony Portantino, and Senator Scott Wilk are calling on federal elected officials and the international community at large to support Artsakh and the Armenians being affected by the Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression.

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus asks that people join them in condemning the attacks, ask for a ceasefire, support a lasting peace, and begin defunding military support to Azerbaijan and Turkey.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
