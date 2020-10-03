Armenia plans to increase military spending by AMD 40bn

Armenia plans to increase military spending by about 40 billion drams.

The National Assembly (NA) informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that a special sitting of the NA will be convened on October 6, on the agenda of which is the bill on making changes in the law on the 2020 state budget.

The draft states that these changes in the state budget are conditioned by the goals of preventing the imminent danger of an armed attack on Armenia as a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani armed forces during the martial law declared in Armenia, ensuring the latter's sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

According to the draft, these hostilities are expected to temporarily reduce employment, reduce demand in the private sector, as well as increase the risk and uncertainty in Armenia, resulting in a 6.8% economic decline in 2020.

The tax revenues of the state budget for 2020 will make about 1,320.5 billion drams, which is 112.7 billion drams lower than the changes made in April.