Iran considers its territory’s shelling by Karabakh conflict parties to be unacceptable

Iran considers unacceptable any attack on its territory by the parties to the conflict at the zone of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. The statement came Saturday from Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

"We declare that any attack by the parties to the conflict on our territory is unacceptable, and we strongly warn all parties to exercise the necessary caution in this regard," Khatibzadeh said, the Iranian Foreign Ministry press service reported.

He added that "the clashes must stop and a real dialogue must begin. Tehran is ready to help achieve these goals."

A number of Iranian media outlets had reported on Thursday that several shells fired by one of the parties in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had mistakenly hit an Iranian village in East Azerbaijan Province of the country. As a result, several houses were damaged and a child living in this village was wounded.