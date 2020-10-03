Breaking news on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 03.10.2020 amid the Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh:

STEPANAKERT SHELLED

The Capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Stepanakert, was shelled again Saturday morning. The Armenian Unified Infocenter informed about this on Facebook, and posted respective photos.

Hostilities continue along the entire length of the frontline.

In the meantime , the Artsakh Defense Army has reported that 51 more Armenian servicemen have fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression.

Also, the Defense Army presented the names of, and some other data pertaining to, them.

ARTSAKH PRESIDENT AT FRONTLINE

Artsakh president Arayik Haroutyunyan is at the front line along with the directors of the national security services of Artsakh and Armenia.

"The boys [of the Artsakh Defense Army and volunteers] are brilliantly fulfilling the combat task set before them. I am inspired by the courage and professionalism of our servicemen and the dedication of our volunteers," he said.

PM ADDRESSES NATION

For almost a week now, the Armenian people in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia have been resisting the Azerbaijani-Turkish terrorist attack, the scale of which is unprecedented. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned this in his address Saturday.

"Our analysis of the previous day showed that 150-200 soldiers [of Azerbaijan] are attacking one combat position of the Artsakh Defense Army. Moreover, such attacks are repeated several times a day, accompanied by missiles and artillery, armored vehicles, aircrafts, and UAVs. According to our military, in addition to Azerbaijani [military] units, Syrian mercenaries and terrorists, special forces of the Turkish army are involved in the attacks.

According to our information, about 150 high-ranking servicemen of the Turkish army are in the command posts of various units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and lead the military operations,” he said.

“This is a new [Battle of] Sardarapat, and each of us must dedicate himself to one goal, and the name of that goal is victory, and the name of that goal is victory."

ARMY HITS AZERBAIJANI VEHICLE

The Artsakh Defense Army has released a new video that shows the hitting of Azerbaijan's armored vehicle and the retreat of the unit.

In the meantime, Armed Forces Media has published a new video in which the Artsakh Defense Army continues targeting the attacking Azerbaijani armed forces.

ARMY STOPS ATTACK

The Artsakh Defense Army has managed to stop today’s large-scale attack launched by Azerbaijan, Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote on her Facebook Saturday.

“In one of the directions, our forces undertook a counterattack. In other flanks there are heavy defensive battles,” she added.

SYRIA MILITANTS

The information that Syrian militants are being transferred from Turkey to Azerbaijan via Georgia is not true. This statement was made by the head of the State Security Service of Georgia, Grigol Liluashvili, after a National Security Council meeting on the escalation of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone.

"This information has no basis; it is a lie. Its purpose is to aggravate and create tension in Georgia and the whole region," Liluashvili said.

According to Grigol Liluashvili, the State Security Service of Georgia is in contact with its associates in Armenia and Azerbaijan, and any action against the security of Georgia and the region will be suppressed.