News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Serbian President: International community has shown powerlessness in Nagorno-Karabakh issue
Serbian President: International community has shown powerlessness in Nagorno-Karabakh issue
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The international community has shown complete powerlessness in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a meeting with the Serbian National Convention on EU Accession, TASS reported.

Vucic said he opposes the frozen conflict in Kosovo and Metohija, since the current confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan has shown how dangerous frozen conflicts are.

In this conflict, we saw the absolute impotence of the entire international community, so I am against the state of the frozen conflict in the Balkans, he added noting that what is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh is a great lesson for them, because frozen conflicts mean clashes in the future, in which the international community is powerless.

“I will do my best to ensure that both the Serbian government and everyone involved in the negotiations do everything to get closer to a compromise solution [of Belgrade and Pristina]. Although, as it seems to me now, we have almost never been further from reaching a compromise solution,” the country's national television RTS quotes the Serbian leader.  He said that 95 thousand Serbs now live in the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija, "but this is life from today to tomorrow, no one knows what the next day will bring."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh FM: It used to be easier for Russia to persuade Azerbaijan to go peacefully, but now there is a factor of Turkey
Russia is making efforts to achieve peace...
 Artsakh FM explains role of Pakistan in Karabakh war
There is a triple alliance of two rogue states...
 Alfred de Zayas: President of Azerbaijan should appear before International Court of Justice in The Hague
American lawyer and leading expert on human rights and international law Alfred de Zayas...
 Breaking news on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020
Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 03.10.2020...
 Armenia NSS presents facts about Turkey participation in ongoing hostilities at Karabakh conflict zone
As well as about the presence there of mercenary terrorists and the panic among them…
 Foreign journalists unable to reach Karabakh from Armenia to due to shelling
A news reporter told RIA Novosti…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos