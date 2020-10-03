Serbian President: International community has shown powerlessness in Nagorno-Karabakh issue

The international community has shown complete powerlessness in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a meeting with the Serbian National Convention on EU Accession, TASS reported.

Vucic said he opposes the frozen conflict in Kosovo and Metohija, since the current confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan has shown how dangerous frozen conflicts are.

In this conflict, we saw the absolute impotence of the entire international community, so I am against the state of the frozen conflict in the Balkans, he added noting that what is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh is a great lesson for them, because frozen conflicts mean clashes in the future, in which the international community is powerless.

“I will do my best to ensure that both the Serbian government and everyone involved in the negotiations do everything to get closer to a compromise solution [of Belgrade and Pristina]. Although, as it seems to me now, we have almost never been further from reaching a compromise solution,” the country's national television RTS quotes the Serbian leader. He said that 95 thousand Serbs now live in the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija, "but this is life from today to tomorrow, no one knows what the next day will bring."