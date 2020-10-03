News
Saturday
October 03
Saturday
October 03
Artsakh FM: It used to be easier for Russia to persuade Azerbaijan to go peacefully, but now there is a factor of Turkey
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Russia is making efforts to achieve peace, Artsakh FM Masis Mayilyan told a briefing on Saturday.

“The Russian Foreign Ministry is in constant contact with the RA Foreign Minister, the Armenian Prime Minister and the Russian President talked on the phone three times, there is also a statement by the leaders of the co-chairing countries. Their efforts at that time were successful, they had more opportunities. And today there are no less opportunities, but there is a new factor - Turkey. That is, if Russia earlier could more easily persuade Azerbaijan to choose a peaceful path, now a more difficult task has been set - to convince Erdogan. A larger player has appeared in the Caucasus, and we must take this into account.

In any case, the strength is on our side, and we will be able to contain Azerbaijan and Turkey. Now the Artsakh army and volunteers are imposing peace on Azerbaijan, but it would be good to do all this through diplomacy and as soon as possible to convince the aggressors to stop their actions,” Masis Mayilyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
