Artsakh FM explains role of Pakistan in Karabakh war
Artsakh FM explains role of Pakistan in Karabakh war
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There is a triple alliance of two rogue states and a terrorist group from the Middle East.  They are our main opponents today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Karabakh Masis Mayilyan noted.

Speaking about Pakistan, he noted that this country has not yet recognized the independence of Armenia.

“We have no diplomatic ties. They, after Turkey, can be said to be Azerbaijan's closest allies. But I can still talk about some kind of ideological or propaganda support, but I cannot declare any involvement on their part in the interests of this triple terrorist Union,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
