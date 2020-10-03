Alfred de Zayas: President of Azerbaijan should appear before International Court of Justice in The Hague

American lawyer and leading expert on human rights and international law Alfred de Zayas tweeted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev should appear before the International Court of Justice in The Hague on charges of aggression.
According to him, the territory cannot be more sacred than the people living in it.
On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, grossly violating the existing norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the peaceful negotiation process to resolve the conflict, using missile and artillery weapons and aviation, launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line, taking at gunpoint the combat positions of the Defense Army and peaceful settlements of Karabakh.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev should be indicted by the International Criminal Court under article 6, for committing the crime of aggression.— Alfred de Zayas (@Alfreddezayas) October 3, 2020