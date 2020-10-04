Jerusalem Post: Turkey adds fuel to fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Over the past few years, Turkey's unprecedentedly aggressive foreign policy has affected all states in Ankara's sphere of interest, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The renewed conflict in the Karabakh region was viewed by Turkish President Recep Erdogan as a new goal for his imperialist ambitions, which is why the sovereign State of Armenia came under Turkish attack," the article says.

According to the authors, "on September 27, Turkish-backed Azerbaijan launched a military operation to regain control of the disputed territories of Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on his Twitter account confirmed Ankara’s readiness to support Baku and fight for its interests, thus protecting the “two countries, one nation” principle. He also called on Armenia to immediately withdraw its troops from the “occupied” Karabakh territories. At the same time, media and social networks started spreading information about the deploying of Turkish military equipment and mercenaries from Syria and Libya into Azerbaijan.

Even before the outbreak of clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, on September 19, local Syrian sources revealed that Turkey began recruiting volunteers in Afrin in northern Syria for their further dispatch to the conflict zone. Mercenaries were reportedly taken to a training camp in the Turkish town of Gaziantep, from where they were transported to the Azeri capital of Baku under the guise of Turkish soldiers. According to Flightradar24.com, Turkish aircraft took off from Mitiga Airport in Tripoli and landed in Baku. Military experts suppose that the aircraft moved a batch of pro-Turkish mercenaries to participate in fighting against Armenian armed forces. The further activity of Syrian mercenaries can be tracked through regional networks and social media. Reports said that more than dozens of fighters, mostly from pro-Turkish Syrian factions Ahrar al-Sharqiyah and Hamza Division, were killed during clashes in Karabakh. According to the British newspaper The Guardian, Syrian mercenaries weren’t meant to participate in the conflict as a combat force but were “signed up to work as border guards in Azerbaijan.”Despite the excuses of the Turkish authorities and the statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on non-interference of the Turkish party in the Karabakh conflict, there is a lot of evidence proving Ankara’s direct interference. The latest example of Turkey’s aggressive policy was the shooting down of a Sukhoi SU-25 aircraft belonging to the Armenian Air Force by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet. Additionally, Ankara intensified its support for Baku with sophisticated “Bayraktar” unmanned aerial vehicles. Erdogan’s real goals in the Karabakh conflict remain unclear, especially given the fact that Turkish intervention could trigger Russian involvement and further escalation. It is likely that if the opposing sides don’t take practical steps toward a peaceful solution and don’t prevent foreign interference, the world will witness a new long-lasting conflict and more civilian casualties."