Sunday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
Artsrun Hovhannisyan: Civilian objects are again fired in Stepanakert
Artsrun Hovhannisyan: Civilian objects are again fired in Stepanakert
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Civilian objects are again fired in Stepanakert, representative of the Armenian 

Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on his Facebook page.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces began large-scale hostilities in Artsakh, including attacking civilians.  The Azerbaijani armed forces also attacked the military and civilian infrastructure of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia and 11 in Artsakh.  On September 27, martial law was declared in Armenia and Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
