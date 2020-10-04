News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 04
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Artsakh Ombudsman: Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructures are a war crime
Artsakh Ombudsman: Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructures are a war crime
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Since yesterday, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have targeted the civilian infrastructure of the city of Stepanakert with missile and aviation means, pursuing the criminal goal of depriving tens of thousands of civilians of minimum living conditions.

Artsakh Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan demands from the international human rights community to give a proper assessment of these ongoing war crimes of the armed forces of Azerbaijan.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack on Artsakh, including attacking civilians. The Azerbaijani armed forces also attacked the military and civilian infrastructure of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia and 11 in Artsakh. On September 27, martial law was declared in Armenia and Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM holds phone talks with EU High Representative
The foreign minister expressed concern over...
 Armenia MOD representative: Goris-Lachin road operating on a regular basis
Representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia...
 Artsakh President: Failing Azerbaijan to draw appropriate lessons we will continue proportionate strike
"Many of you still remember this photo and my statement...
 Artsakh Defense Army units shot down 3 planes, 2 enemy tanks in south
At around midnight, units of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down...
 5 more people awarded with Hero of Artsakh title
The President of Artsakh himself reports this...
 Armenian Armed Forces down another Azerbaijani plane
The Armenian Armed Forces shot down three enemy planes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos