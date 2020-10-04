Artsakh Ombudsman: Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructures are a war crime

Since yesterday, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have targeted the civilian infrastructure of the city of Stepanakert with missile and aviation means, pursuing the criminal goal of depriving tens of thousands of civilians of minimum living conditions.
Artsakh Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan demands from the international human rights community to give a proper assessment of these ongoing war crimes of the armed forces of Azerbaijan.
On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack on Artsakh, including attacking civilians. The Azerbaijani armed forces also attacked the military and civilian infrastructure of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia and 11 in Artsakh. On September 27, martial law was declared in Armenia and Artsakh.