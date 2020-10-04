Artsakh Defense Army units shot down 3 planes, 2 enemy tanks in south

At around midnight, units of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down three planes and two enemy tanks in the southern direction, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.
It should be reminded that on September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack on Artsakh, including attacking civilians. The Azerbaijani armed forces also attacked the military and civilian infrastructure of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia and 11 in Artsakh. On September 27, martial law was declared in Armenia and Artsakh.