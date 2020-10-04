News
Armenian MFA issues statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone recent developments
Armenian MFA issues statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone recent developments
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan, together with Turkey, and with massive involvement of foreign mercenaries transferred from the Middle East, continues large-scale military hostilities against the Republic of Artsakh, Armenian MFA said in a statement.

“Cities of Stepanakert and Martakert are attacked with the use of long-range missiles and involvement of the air force.

The deliberate targeting of the civilian population and infrastructure of Artsakh by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is a gross violation of the international humanitarian law, and the latter will bear full responsibility for this war crime,” the statement added.
