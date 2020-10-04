News
Los Angeles-Armenians end protest, to meet again tomorrow
Los Angeles-Armenians end protest, to meet again tomorrow
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

The protest of the Armenian American community in Los Angeles ended after 3 a.m., after which the demonstrators announced that they were ending the protest due to the late hour and that certain streets would be temporarily open.

One of the demonstrators declared that the police and demonstrators have agreed that the cars will be parked at the right spot since the city council might decide that the demonstration was unlawful and might try to apprehend them.

“It’s very important for us to gather here because if several thousands of people come here, the police can’t catch us or stop us. We will win,” the demonstrator declared.

Another demonstrator declared that the demonstration will resume at 8 a.m. “We’ll surround the CNN building again in the morning,” the demonstrator said.

The Armenian community of Los Angeles had closed one of the major streets in the city to express their protest to the US government to not stay indifferent towards the war going on in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
