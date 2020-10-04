News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 04
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Zinuj Media presents new video of destruction of large enemy unit
Zinuj Media presents new video of destruction of large enemy unit
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Zinuj Media has presented a new video showing how the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army is destroying a large unit of Azerbaijani troops trying to penetrate the Mataghis gorge.

Ultimately, the remnants of the enemy unit go into a stampede.

Earlier the Artsakh Defense Army denied the statements of the Azerbaijani side about the capture of Mataghis.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, grossly violating the existing norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the peace negotiation process to resolve the conflict, using missile and artillery weapons and aviation, launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line, taking at gunpoint the combat positions of the Defense Army and peaceful settlements of Karabakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Defense Ministry: Fighting continues along the entire line of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict
“The enemy is constantly trying to attack...
 NEWS.am daily digest on Karabakh clashes: 04.10.2020
Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 04.10.2020...
 Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani pilots are not ejected, and their bodies are left in the fields
“The question arises: maybe they cannot do it, because the catapult is disabled...
 Greek MEPs come up with an initiative amid Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
“Azerbaijan’s aggression and the conflict that has ignited in the Caucasus has shocked us...
 Fox News reports on Turkey's recruitment of Syrian fighters to send them to war in Nagorno-Karabakh
An anonymous Syrian militant told Fox News that four men...
 Georgia denies import of weapons to Azerbaijan through its territory
Georgia has temporarily suspended the issuance of permits for the transportation of military cargo...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos