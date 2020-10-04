Zinuj Media presents new video of destruction of large enemy unit

Zinuj Media has presented a new video showing how the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army is destroying a large unit of Azerbaijani troops trying to penetrate the Mataghis gorge.

Ultimately, the remnants of the enemy unit go into a stampede.

Earlier the Artsakh Defense Army denied the statements of the Azerbaijani side about the capture of Mataghis.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, grossly violating the existing norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the peace negotiation process to resolve the conflict, using missile and artillery weapons and aviation, launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line, taking at gunpoint the combat positions of the Defense Army and peaceful settlements of Karabakh.