Armenia FM holds phone talks with EU High Representative

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan yesterday held phone talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the latest developments of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and informed the High Representative about the intentional targeting of peaceful settlements and civilian infrastructures with arms of various calibers that are causing human casualties and destruction.
The foreign minister expressed concern over Turkey’s direct involvement in the Azerbaijani aggression, including through the deployment of foreign terrorist militants in Azerbaijan, which may undermine regional security and lead to an all-out war.