News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 04
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian government sends demand to ECHR to apply interim measure against Turkey
Armenian government sends demand to ECHR to apply interim measure against Turkey
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Armenian government has sent a demand to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to apply an interim measure against Turkey, the representative of Armenia to the ECHR wrote on his Facebook.

On behalf of Armenia and Artsakh, a demand was submitted to apply an interim measure against Turkey, provided for by the 39th paragraph of the ECHR rules.

The demand is presented due to the fact that Turkey provides all kinds of support to the attacks of Azerbaijan and constantly participates in hostilities against the civilian population and facilities of Artsakh and Armenia, which are accompanied by gross violations of international humanitarian law and the European Convention on Human Rights.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Defense Ministry: Fighting continues along the entire line of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict
“The enemy is constantly trying to attack...
 NEWS.am daily digest on Karabakh clashes: 04.10.2020
Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 04.10.2020...
 Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani pilots are not ejected, and their bodies are left in the fields
“The question arises: maybe they cannot do it, because the catapult is disabled...
 Greek MEPs come up with an initiative amid Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
“Azerbaijan’s aggression and the conflict that has ignited in the Caucasus has shocked us...
 Fox News reports on Turkey's recruitment of Syrian fighters to send them to war in Nagorno-Karabakh
An anonymous Syrian militant told Fox News that four men...
 Georgia denies import of weapons to Azerbaijan through its territory
Georgia has temporarily suspended the issuance of permits for the transportation of military cargo...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos