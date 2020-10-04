Armenian government sends demand to ECHR to apply interim measure against Turkey

The Armenian government has sent a demand to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to apply an interim measure against Turkey, the representative of Armenia to the ECHR wrote on his Facebook.

On behalf of Armenia and Artsakh, a demand was submitted to apply an interim measure against Turkey, provided for by the 39th paragraph of the ECHR rules.

The demand is presented due to the fact that Turkey provides all kinds of support to the attacks of Azerbaijan and constantly participates in hostilities against the civilian population and facilities of Artsakh and Armenia, which are accompanied by gross violations of international humanitarian law and the European Convention on Human Rights.