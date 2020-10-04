NEWS.am daily digest on Karabakh clashes: 04.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 04.10.2020 amid the Azerbaijani aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh:

NIGHT PASSED

During the night, relatively stable tensions remained in the zone of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict, the Artsakh Republic Defense Army reported.

The situation in the south was especially tense. Analysis of the enemy's actions shows that he is going to attack. The Defense Army monitors all enemy movements and is ready to resolutely suppress all his actions.

However, according to Armenian defense ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Artsakh capital Stepanakert has been again fired.

LOSSES

At around midnight, units of the Artsakh Defense Army shot down three planes and two enemy tanks in the southern direction, Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

In the meantime, new video has been posted on how the Armenian forces destroyed the enemy's military bases and military equipment.

PRESIDENT URGES

The enemy has been bombing various settlements for several days, including Stepanakert, which was hit by various most advanced multiple launch rocket systems. UAVs are circling over Stepanakert, Artsakh President Arayik Haroutyunyan wrote on his Facebook Sunday.

He added that in response to all this, for the first time, according to his order, the relevant divisions of the NKR Armed Forces fired missiles at Ganja.

“You started this war, you violated the rules of humanism by striking at the civilian population. There is still time, think again. We will continue to the end, even our last soldier will be ready to die,” he added.

LA ARMENIANS

The protest of the Armenian American community in Los Angeles ended after 3 a.m., after which the demonstrators announced that they were ending the protest due to the late hour and that certain streets would be temporarily open.

One of the demonstrators declared that the protest will resume at 8 a.m. “We’ll surround the CNN building again in the morning,” he demonstrator said.

PHONE TALKS

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan yesterday held phone talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Minister Mnatsakanyan presented the latest developments of the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The FM expressed concern over Turkey’s direct involvement in the Azerbaijani aggression, including through the deployment of foreign terrorist militants in Azerbaijan, which may undermine regional security and lead to an all-out war.