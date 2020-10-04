News
Georgia denies import of weapons to Azerbaijan through its territory
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The reports that weapons are being imported into Azerbaijan through the territory of Georgia is disinformation and lies, Intrepressnews reported referring to Deputy FM of Georgia Lasha Darsalia.

According to him, Georgia has temporarily suspended the issuance of permits for the transportation of military cargo.

The position of the Georgian side on the transportation of goods is unambiguous, which was announced at yesterday's meeting of the National Security Council. Georgia will suspend the issuance of permits for the transportation of military goods by both countries, but this does not apply to civilian goods, and in this direction, Georgia will continue to fulfill its obligations in good faith with respect to both third countries and our neighbors, he said.

According to him, they observe that various types of misinformation and fake news are spread on social networks as if weapons are being transported through Georgia.

"Quite recently, information was spread that weapons were allegedly brought to Azerbaijan through the territory of Georgia, which is unambiguously disinformation," Darsalia said.

The Deputy Minister called on everyone, including the Armenian side, not to succumb to disinformation.

"I want to call on the Armenian side, the entire population not to succumb to this disinformation. Georgia will continue to fulfill its international obligations, and I would like to urge everyone, sharing news, to refer only to trusted and reliable sources," he said.
