Artsakh Ombudsman calls on international community to respond to Azerbaijan's war crimes

Ombudsman of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan recorded a video address to the international community and called for an appropriate response to Azerbaijan's war crimes against Artsakh.
According to him, the Azerbaijani armed forces began to deliberately target civilian targets and the population, with the result that we have dozens of dead and many more wounded.
Azerbaijan launched a heavy attack on the capital Stepanakert Sunday, targeting civilian infrastructures and residential buildings for missile strikes and aerial bombs, including cluster bombs, resulting in many civilian casualties and injuries, he noted adding that now there is a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh.
He called on the international community to respond appropriately, stop speaking and start acting.