Fox News reports on Turkey's recruitment of Syrian fighters to send them to war in Nagorno-Karabakh

The American TV channel Fox News reports on the recruitment of Syrian militants by Turkey to send them to the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

An anonymous Syrian militant told Fox News that four men from his hometown of Rastan were killed on the battlefield this week. One of them - 35-year-old Major Kinan Ferzat from the Turkish-backed unit of the Syrian National Army - was his relative.

"Kinan defected from the Syrian regime army in 2012 and joined the Free Syrian Army (FSA) within the First Corps faction as an Artillery Brigade leader, the military," his family member said. "In 2018, he refused the reconciliation with the regime and was deported to northern Syria, like the other defected military officers. Kinan had two options, either he would go to Idlib and join the Islamic and terrorist organizations, or he would go to Afrin and join the Turkish National Army."

He chose to go to Afrin and joined the Sultan Murad faction, which operates under the Turkish Army, the relative added, claiming that he was approached to go to Azerbaijan and feared refusing.

"This has been heartbreaking news for the family," the relative avowed. "We are revolutionaries and have our cause; we don't want to be international mercenaries."