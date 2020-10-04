News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 04
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
October 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Greek MEPs come up with an initiative amid Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
Greek MEPs come up with an initiative amid Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Greek MEPs came up with an initiative in connection with Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh, Stelios Kympouropoulos, a member of the European Parliament from the center-right party wrote on his Facebook.

“Azerbaijan’s aggression and the conflict that has ignited in the Caucasus has shocked us and caused feelings of disgrace, especially due to extensive use of violence against civilians and Turkey’s provocative intervention,” Kympouropoulos wrote in a Facebook announcement.

“From the first moment the conflict broke out, I committed myself to doing my best to highlight the Azerbaijani aggression and the need for European intervention to restore peace,” Greek City Times reported referring to the 35-year-old MP.

“On my initiative, supported by a total of 24 colleagues from all parliamentary groups, an immediate question was submitted to the Council of Leaders and the EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Borrell asking:

 What will the Council and the HR / BP Borrell do about the immediate ceasefire?

What kind of actions are the Council and BP Borrell willing to take by exerting all necessary pressure on the Azerbaijan government to stop hostilities and withdraw its troops?

The EU is still Azerbaijan’s largest export market and the second largest import market with a 51 % share of Azerbaijan’s exports and 16 % share of Azerbaijan imports. Is the Council willing to draw up a list of imposing financial sanctions in Azerbaijan?”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Defense Ministry: Fighting continues along the entire line of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict
“The enemy is constantly trying to attack...
 NEWS.am daily digest on Karabakh clashes: 04.10.2020
Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 04.10.2020...
 Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani pilots are not ejected, and their bodies are left in the fields
“The question arises: maybe they cannot do it, because the catapult is disabled...
 Fox News reports on Turkey's recruitment of Syrian fighters to send them to war in Nagorno-Karabakh
An anonymous Syrian militant told Fox News that four men...
 Georgia denies import of weapons to Azerbaijan through its territory
Georgia has temporarily suspended the issuance of permits for the transportation of military cargo...
 Karabakh clashes: Stepanakert, Shushi are under rocket fire. There are casualties among civilians
“At the moment, I cannot name the number of those killed and wounde…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos