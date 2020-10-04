Greek MEPs come up with an initiative amid Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh

Greek MEPs came up with an initiative in connection with Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh, Stelios Kympouropoulos, a member of the European Parliament from the center-right party wrote on his Facebook.

“Azerbaijan’s aggression and the conflict that has ignited in the Caucasus has shocked us and caused feelings of disgrace, especially due to extensive use of violence against civilians and Turkey’s provocative intervention,” Kympouropoulos wrote in a Facebook announcement.

“From the first moment the conflict broke out, I committed myself to doing my best to highlight the Azerbaijani aggression and the need for European intervention to restore peace,” Greek City Times reported referring to the 35-year-old MP.

“On my initiative, supported by a total of 24 colleagues from all parliamentary groups, an immediate question was submitted to the Council of Leaders and the EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Borrell asking:

What will the Council and the HR / BP Borrell do about the immediate ceasefire?

What kind of actions are the Council and BP Borrell willing to take by exerting all necessary pressure on the Azerbaijan government to stop hostilities and withdraw its troops?

The EU is still Azerbaijan’s largest export market and the second largest import market with a 51 % share of Azerbaijan’s exports and 16 % share of Azerbaijan imports. Is the Council willing to draw up a list of imposing financial sanctions in Azerbaijan?”