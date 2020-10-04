News
Data on Azerbaijani side losses published
Data on Azerbaijani side losses published
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Data on Azerbaijani side losses as of Sunday was published.

It comes as following: 400 servicemen (another 700 were injured), 13 armored vehicles, 3 aircraft and 1 UAV, representative of the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote told a briefing. 

“At the moment, fighting continues in the southern and northern directions. The nature of the battles was no longer as constant and difficult as in the previous two days.

However, the enemy again undertook offensive actions in the same directions, concentrating certain forces in advance. Our Armed Forces repulsed attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
