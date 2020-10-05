News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.6
EUR
572.54
RUB
6.22
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
President awards Hero of Artsakh title to several servicemen
President awards Hero of Artsakh title to several servicemen
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan visited the Defense Army Combat Management Center and conferred the title of Hero of Artsakh by awarding the Golden Eagle medal to several servicemen of the Defense Army for their exceptional services rendered to Artsakh, and for the bravery and personal courage they have shown in ensuring the defense and security of the homeland. Haroutyunyan made a post about this on Facebook.

"Glory to the Armenian army. I bow before the sacred memory of all the martyrs for the defense of our homeland," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh MFA statement disseminated in OSCE
On the need to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh…
 ECHR receives Armenia request to take interim measure against Turkey
Due to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)…
 Armenia PM: US needs to explain whether it gave those F-16s to bomb peaceful villages, populations
Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to The New York Times, in which he referred to the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)…
 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative founders to donate $1mn to Hayastan All Armenian Fund and establish $1mn special fund
Funds will support immediate humanitarian needs and the education and well-being of Armenian children affected by the war…
 What type missiles is Azerbaijan firing at Stepanakert?
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia gave details…
 Armenia MOD representative: Is video about Armenia, Artsakh or another war altogether?
A while ago, disinformation was disseminated by the Azerbaijani side that…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos