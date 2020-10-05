President awards Hero of Artsakh title to several servicemen

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan visited the Defense Army Combat Management Center and conferred the title of Hero of Artsakh by awarding the Golden Eagle medal to several servicemen of the Defense Army for their exceptional services rendered to Artsakh, and for the bravery and personal courage they have shown in ensuring the defense and security of the homeland. Haroutyunyan made a post about this on Facebook.
"Glory to the Armenian army. I bow before the sacred memory of all the martyrs for the defense of our homeland," he added.