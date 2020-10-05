News
Armeniasputnik.am. 18 civilians killed so far in Karabakh as result of Azerbaijan shelling
Armeniasputnik.am. 18 civilians killed so far in Karabakh as result of Azerbaijan shelling
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

To date, 18 civilians have been killed in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of Azerbaijani shelling. As reported by Armeniasputnik.am, this information is provided by the Artsakh Human Rights Defender's (Ombudsman) Office, which has published an interim report.

According to the report, about 80 people in Artsakh were wounded, and 60 of them were seriously injured.

People died and were wounded as a result of the use of prohibited weapons and methods used by the Azerbaijani army against the civilian population.

The Artsakh ombudsman's office also released the latest data on Artsakh civilians who fell victims to the Azerbaijani military aggression.
Photos