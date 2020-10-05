News
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan speaks about its imaginary gains, spreads fake news
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan speaks about its imaginary gains, spreads fake news
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] with the support of Turkey and the involvement of the foreign terrorist fighters has been accompanied by the campaign of fake news and disinformation which goes beyond the limits of common sense. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has noted this in a statement it released Monday morning

“Having failed to achieve any success in the battlefield, the Azerbaijani side on one hand speaks about its imaginary gains, and on the other hand spreads fake news on the shelling of the Azerbaijani settlements by Armenia.

The recent disinformation about the alleged strikes from the territory of Armenia to the Azerbaijani settlements is case in point.

The aim of this disinformation campaign is to cover up the massive shelling of the large settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan since the first day of the war, which resulted in many losses among the civil population, while serious damage was inflicted upon the essential civilian infrastructure. 

With the spread of such fake news Azerbaijan also prepares grounds for the continuation of its criminal policy and for the extension of the geography of the war.

Each provocation by the Azerbaijani side will receive an adequate response from the Republic of Armenia,” the Armenian MFA statement also reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
