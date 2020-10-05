Armenia Ombudsman: What intelligent behavior of this “Armenian” missile

The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, has reacted to the statement of Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev that the Armenian side allegedly fired a missile at civilian infrastructure in Mingachevir, but the missile did not explode, and Hajiyev had posted a photo on Twitter to substantiate the allegations.

It can be seen from the picture that the metal object resembling an empty pipe was most likely carefully placed in a hole in the paved asphalt.

Tatoyan noted as follows on Facebook: “What an intelligent behavior of this ‘Armenian’ missile. It penetrated into the Azerbaijani asphalt so gently. Such an obvious falsification, very hilarious:)

P.S. One has to see the disaster and casualties, including killings caused by Azerbaijani attacks and cluster bombs in civilian settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Armenia.”