Georgia president offers to host OSCE Minsk Group meeting on Karabakh in Tbilisi
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili plans to have a telephone conversation with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and has expressed readiness to host in Georgian capital Tbilisi, if possible, a meeting of the OSCE Minsk Group on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

"The time has come to talk to the presidents, which scheduled for this week … it is important to maintain that Georgia is following the neutrality toward the two neighboring countries. The economy and development of our countries depend on stability and peace in the region," Zourabichvili said in an interview with Rustavi 2 television.

According to her, the Georgian side has called on the parties to the conflict to a ceasefire to avoid casualties in the conflict. "Preconditions for the readiness to involve the OSCE Minsk Group are observed from both sides. I think we should contribute to the holding of the meeting at least in Georgia. We will do everything and are ready for what is acceptable to them," the Georgian president added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
