Los Angeles mayor: We stand with people of Armenia

LA is proud to be home to the largest Armenian diaspora. We stand with the people of Armenia. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sunday noted this on Twitter.
"I urge our leaders in Washington to conduct the sustained and rigorous diplomacy necessary to bring peace to the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] region. Turkey must disengage [from the ongoing war in the Karabakh conflict zone]," Garcetti added.
L.A. is proud to be home to the largest Armenian diaspora. We stand with the people of Armenia. I urge our leaders in Washington to conduct the sustained and rigorous diplomacy necessary to bring peace to the Artsakh region. Turkey must disengage.— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 5, 2020