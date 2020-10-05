Armenia MOD representative: Is video about Armenia, Artsakh or another war altogether?

A while ago, disinformation was disseminated by the Azerbaijani side that the Azerbaijani targets were being shelled from some regions of the Republic of Armenia; we announced that it was completely disinformation. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, said this at a briefing Monday morning.
"The video they [Azerbaijan] tried to present as evidence does not confirm anything as to where the missile attacks came from. It is still a question whether it is from a sector of Armenia, Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], or the video is about another war altogether.
Let's observe something noteworthy. Very often this or that region of Artsakh is directly or indirectly recognized as part of Armenia. How many times has this policy been conducted in the Azerbaijani media?" Hovhannisyan added.