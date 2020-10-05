News
What type missiles is Azerbaijan firing at Stepanakert?
What type missiles is Azerbaijan firing at Stepanakert?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A missile attack is being carried out on Stepanakert [the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)]; Smerch, Polonez, Turkish Kasirga, similar long-range means are used. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, told this to a briefing Monday morning.

Asked whether it was possible to silence those firing points by the example of Ganja airport, Hovhannisyan noted that they were silenced as much as possible, but we must take into account that the adversary's means and forces are quite large, and sometimes several times more than the Armenian side.

As for the fact that the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov seems to have gone underground, Hovhannisyan said: "I do not think that Zakir Hasanov has much to boast about so that he would not remain underground."

The representative of Armenia’s MOD added that a fierce and intense war was in progress.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh, targeting its civilian population, too.

As of October 4, the Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed the adversary’s 14 combat helicopters, 17 warplanes, 124 drones, 368 units of armored vehicles—mainly tanks, 82 vehicles, and 10 armored personnel carriers—one TOS-1A heavy artillery system, 4 Smerch and 1 Uragan rocket launcher systems.

The adversary has over 3,145 casualties, more than 5,270 wounded. From the Armenian side, according to preliminary data, there are 209 casualties and more than 200 wounded.

The Azerbaijani army also targeted the military and civilian infrastructure of Artsakh and Armenia, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia and 14—in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
