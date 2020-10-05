ECHR receives Armenia request to take interim measure against Turkey

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has received Armenia's request to take an interim measure against Turkey due to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], RIA Novosti reported.
The news agency's interlocutor, however, did not specify when the request will be considered.
But according to the ECHR practice, the request can be considered within a few days.
This is Armenia’s second request for the application of the interim measure provided for under Rule 39 of the ECHR Rules of Court. Earlier, Yerevan made such a request against Azerbaijan.