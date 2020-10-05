News
ECHR receives Armenia request to take interim measure against Turkey
ECHR receives Armenia request to take interim measure against Turkey
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has received Armenia's request to take an interim measure against Turkey due to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], RIA Novosti reported.

The news agency's interlocutor, however, did not specify when the request will be considered.

But according to the ECHR practice, the request can be considered within a few days.

This is Armenia’s second request for the application of the interim measure provided for under Rule 39 of the ECHR Rules of Court. Earlier, Yerevan made such a request against Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
