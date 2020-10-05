Karabakh MFA statement disseminated in OSCE

ECHR receives Armenia request to take interim measure against Turkey

Armenia PM: US needs to explain whether it gave those F-16s to bomb peaceful villages, populations

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative founders to donate $1mn to Hayastan All Armenian Fund and establish $1mn special fund

What type missiles is Azerbaijan firing at Stepanakert?

Armenia MOD representative: Is video about Armenia, Artsakh or another war altogether?

Karabakh presidential spokesman: Enemy again shelling Stepanakert, Shushi cities

Armenia MOD: Adversary resumed attack in southern direction of Karabakh front

Los Angeles mayor: We stand with people of Armenia

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan carrying out missile strikes at Stepanakert

Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan preparing for attack

Armenians shut down 3 main highways in Los Angeles

Georgia president offers to host OSCE Minsk Group meeting on Karabakh in Tbilisi

Armenia MOD: Fighting in Karabakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone continues with various intensities

Armenia Ombudsman: What intelligent behavior of this “Armenian” missile

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan speaks about its imaginary gains, spreads fake news

Armeniasputnik.am. 18 civilians killed so far in Karabakh as result of Azerbaijan shelling

Arab League chief: Turkey's role in increased tension in Caucasus will not end well for Ankara

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan preparing ground for provocation

President awards Hero of Artsakh title to several servicemen

Artsakh Defense Army: The defeated enemy was driven back, leaving the corpse of the colonel on the battlefield

Armenian MOD: The active intervention of Turkish Armed Forces was somewhat neutralized today

Data on Azerbaijani side losses published

Armenian Defense Ministry: Fighting continues along the entire line of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict

NEWS.am daily digest on Karabakh clashes: 04.10.2020

Armenian MOD: Azerbaijani pilots are not ejected, and their bodies are left in the fields

Greek MEPs come up with an initiative amid Azerbaijan's aggression against Artsakh

Fox News reports on Turkey's recruitment of Syrian fighters to send them to war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Artsakh Ombudsman calls on international community to respond to Azerbaijan's war crimes

Georgia denies import of weapons to Azerbaijan through its territory

Karabakh clashes: Stepanakert, Shushi are under rocket fire. There are casualties among civilians

Artsakh confirms: Reports spread by Azerbaijani media about alleged capture of Jabrayil is lie

The Guardian: With Trump, US lost interest in Karabakh conflict

Artsakh Defense Army denies information on Mataghis village capture and shares new video

Armenian government sends demand to ECHR to apply interim measure against Turkey

Los Angeles-Armenians end protest, to meet again tomorrow

Armenia FM holds phone talks with EU High Representative

Armenia MOD representative: Goris-Lachin road operating on a regular basis

Zinuj Media presents new video of destruction of large enemy unit

Artsakh President urges Azerbaijani authorities to change their minds before it's too late

Artsakh President: Failing Azerbaijan to draw appropriate lessons we will continue proportionate strike

Artsakh Ombudsman: Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructures are a war crime

Artsakh Defense Army units shot down 3 planes, 2 enemy tanks in south

5 more people awarded with Hero of Artsakh title

Armenian Armed Forces down another Azerbaijani plane

Armenian MFA issues statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone recent developments

Armenia: 571 new COVID-19 cases in one day, 5 deaths

Artsrun Hovhannisyan: Civilian objects are again fired in Stepanakert

Artsakh President: I visited different units on the front line, there is inspiration, deeds, heroism everywhere

New Statesman: Nagorno-Karabakh may become a problem for NATO

Artsakh President shares new photo from the front line

Relatively stable tension remained in zone of Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict during night

Hovhannisyan: Low-intensity artillery fire is being shot in separate sectors on the Artsakh front

Jerusalem Post: Turkey adds fuel to fire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian side sums up enemy's losses in 7 days of war

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports dozens of Arab militants killed in Karabakh

Armenian PM says he spoke with Putin twice, but thinks there will be more talks with Macron

Enemy fires on Stepanakert again

Serbian President: International community has shown powerlessness in Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Artsakh FM: It used to be easier for Russia to persuade Azerbaijan to go peacefully, but now there is a factor of Turkey

Artsakh FM explains role of Pakistan in Karabakh war

Alfred de Zayas: President of Azerbaijan should appear before International Court of Justice in The Hague

Breaking news on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 02.10.2020

Armenia PM: We live in perhaps the most crucial stage of our millennial history

Armenia NSS presents facts about Turkey participation in ongoing hostilities at Karabakh conflict zone

Foreign journalists unable to reach Karabakh from Armenia to due to shelling

Armenia MOD: Artsakh army destroyed large group of Azerbaijan armored vehicles preparing for attack

Syria media presents data on, photos of 4 Syrian terrorists killed in Artsakh

Artsakh Defense Army has 51 more casualties

Iran considers its territory’s shelling by Karabakh conflict parties to be unacceptable

Artsakh government-attached hotline is launched

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan political-military leadership will pay high price

Armenia plans to increase military spending by AMD 40bn

Karabakh army continues targeting Azerbaijan offensive units

Artsakh newborn discharged from Yerevan hospital in military uniform

Karabakh President: I am still at frontline

Armenian legislative caucus of California Senate condemns Azerbaijan aggression Karabakh

Artsakh Defense Army hits Azerbaijan armored vehicle

Spokesman: Everything is fine with Karabakh President

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Artsakh army stopped large-scale attack by Azerbaijan

Georgia president expresses readiness to host talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Stepanakert shelled again Saturday morning (PHOTOS)

Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan is using LAR-160 artillery rocket cluster munitions (PHOTOS)

Syria militants not being transferred to Azerbaijan via Georgia, Tbilisi says

MFA: We call on international community to recognize Artsakh Republic independence

Armenia PM to France 24: Talks on peaceful settlement will be possible when terrorists, Turkey leave

Artsakh army destroying combat positions of attacking Azerbaijan

Turkey projectile falls on Armenia village

Artsakh Defense Army: Missiles fired at civilian facilities in capital Stepanakert

Karabakh Defense Army spokesman: Azerbaijan is using its entire arsenal

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan is targeting Artsakh infrastructure that could cause environmental disaster

Georgia bans shipment of military cargo to Armenia, Azerbaijan

The Guardian: 10 Turkish-backed Syrian mercenaries already dead in Karabakh conflict zone

Al Arabiya: At least 28 pro-Turkey Syrian militants dead in Karabakh clashes

Acting US assistant secretary of state to leave for Turkey to discuss situation in Caucasus

Armenia MOD representative: Not only our fate is decided today

Artsakh President to army special units: I too will be with you

Aftermath of Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert (PHOTOS)

Pompeo suggests asking Turkey’s Erdogan about militants’ being taken to Karabakh conflict zone

Jam-packed rally, candlelight vigil held in Glendale, USA