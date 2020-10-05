Karabakh MFA statement disseminated in OSCE

A statement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the need to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh was disseminated in the OSCE, informed the Ministry.
The statement, in particular, emphasizes that։ “We call on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh in order to ensure the rights of the citizens of Artsakh to life and peaceful development. In the current situation, the international recognition of Artsakh is the only effective mechanism to restore peace and security in the region.”
Earlier, the aforesaid statement was posted on the website of the Artsakh MFA.