Armenia MOD representative: Azerbaijan screams loudly about civilian facilities to cover up its own vandalism

The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan screams loudly about civilian facilities to cover up its own vandalism. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Monday.

"Six days after you [Azerbaijan] shelled Stepanakert, Martakert, Martuni, Hadrut and other settlements [of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)], the President of Artsakh clearly stated that we will hit [Azerbaijani] military targets which may be located close to civilian facilities.

But you do not care about your residents, too. And you are obviously doing all this to prepare the ground for provocations," Hovhannisyan added.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh, targeting its civilian population, too.

As of October 4, the Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed the adversary’s 14 combat helicopters, 17 warplanes, 124 drones, 368 units of armored vehicles—mainly tanks, 82 vehicles, and 10 armored personnel carriers—one TOS-1A heavy artillery system, 4 Smerch and 1 Uragan rocket launcher systems.

The adversary has over 3,145 casualties, more than 5,270 wounded. From the Armenian side, according to preliminary data, there are 209 casualties and more than 200 wounded.

The Azerbaijani army also targeted the military and civilian infrastructure of Artsakh and Armenia, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia and 14—in Artsakh.