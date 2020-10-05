News
Armenians in Fresno protest against Azerbaijan
Armenians in Fresno protest against Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A rally was held in Fresno, California, USA Sunday with the participation of the local Armenian community, which aimed to draw attention to the current war provoked by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), yourcentralvalley.com reported.

Hundreds of people gathered at Fresno City Hall, then moved to River Park, honoring the fallen soldiers and calling for peace.

“To show support, to show the fallen soldiers, their families, and the soldiers that are currently fighting on the front lines that, you know, stay strong, we’re here, we’re your guys’ backbones,” said a demonstrator at the rally.
