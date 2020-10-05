RIA Novosti: 93 mercenaries from Syria killed so far in Nagorno-Karabakh

Ninety-three mercenaries from Syria were killed so far in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], and the bodies of 53 of them were taken back to Syria, sources in the Syrian opposition told RIA Novosti.
"The bodies of 53 [more] mercenaries were transferred to Syria on Sunday. Thus, the number of Syrian mercenaries killed [so far in Karabakh] is 93 people," said a source of this news agency.
Besides, according to the source, the third group of Syrian mercenaries left for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone last weekend; 430 people were sent," the source said.