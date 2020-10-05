News
Iran MFA: Tehran prepared plan that can end Karabakh conflict
Iran MFA: Tehran prepared plan that can end Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the country has prepared a plan to put an end to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Mehr News Agency reported.

Iran is closely watching the developments near its northwestern border and is in contact with both parties, Khatibzadeh said on Monday in his weekly press conference. “From the day the conflict started, Iran told both parties that there will be no military solution to solve the decades-old dispute. Again while respecting the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the need to withdraw forces from occupied cities, we stress that military conflict should be halted swiftly for the start of comprehensive political dialogue,” he said

“Iran has prepared a detailed plan in this regard based on the framework that I mentioned, and it will be pursued through consultation with both sides and regional countries,” Khatibzadeh added.

Urging both parties to an immediate ceasefire, he underlined that Iran will not tolerate any unintentional aggression on its soil.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
