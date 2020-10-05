News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Karabakh presidential spokesman: Strong retaliatory blows have already been dealt to adversary
Karabakh presidential spokesman: Strong retaliatory blows have already been dealt to adversary
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The strong retaliatory blows have already been dealt to the adversary. Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson for the President, on Monday wrote about this on Facebook.

“The targets have been successfully hit,” he added.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh, targeting its civilian population, too.

As of October 4, the Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed the adversary’s 14 combat helicopters, 17 warplanes, 124 drones, 368 units of armored vehicles—mainly tanks, 82 vehicles, and 10 armored personnel carriers—one TOS-1A heavy artillery system, 4 Smerch and 1 Uragan rocket launcher systems.

The adversary has over 3,145 casualties, more than 5,270 wounded. From the Armenian side, according to preliminary data, there are 230 casualties and more than 200 wounded.

The Azerbaijani army also targeted the military and civilian infrastructure of Artsakh and Armenia, as a result of which 2 civilians were killed in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia and 14—in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ombudsman: 19 civilians killed, 80 injured, and over 2,700 items of property and infrastructure damaged in Artsakh
The results are presented below...
 Armenian president meets US ambassador
The importance of the recent joint statement by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries was noted...
 Artsakh: Defense Army withdraws its troops for tactical purposes
"To avoid unnecessary speculation...
 48 MEPs call on Azerbaijan to immediately stop aggression against civilian population of Artsakh
In particular the MEPs state...
 Armenians in Bucharest stage protest against Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression (PHOTOS)
They drew the attention of the Romanian public to this important issue…
 Armenia defense minister to US envoy: Development of situation at this rate will be catastrophic for whole region
Davit Tonoyan received Ambassador Lynne Tracy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos