Kremlin reports on dialogue with Azerbaijan and Turkey on Karabakh

Russia has no shortage of working contacts with either Azerbaijan or Turkey on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a constant dialogue is ongoing—also high-level, and telephone contacts depend on their work schedule and convenience, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to RIA Novosti.
"It depends on the working schedule and convenience of the presidents. You know that this does not at all mean that the Russian side has any deficit in working contacts," Peskov said when asked why Russian President Vladimir Putin has talked to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan three times since the resumption of the conflict in Karabakh, but never to the Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev.
The Kremlin spokesman stressed that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in constant contact with his counterparts in both Azerbaijan and Turkey. "That is why the Russian-Turkish and Russian-Azerbaijani, as well as Russian-Armenian dialogue on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is being held at a high level and on always," he added.