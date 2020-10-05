Kremlin: Putin has no plans to hold talks with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev and Turkey’s Erdogan on Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no clear plans to hold talks with Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, RIA Novosti reported.
"If necessary, there will be no doubt, and President Putin, of course, will discuss this issue with his colleagues," Peskov added.
To the clarifying question as to whether such talks can be expected this week, Peskov responded: "There are no clear plans yet."
"But you know it's about war. And, of course, the situation there in Karabakh is developing rapidly; that is why it is difficult to guess here. Regardless of how circumstances develop, demands for dialogue will also emerge," the Kremlin representative added.