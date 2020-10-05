News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Kremlin: Putin has no plans to hold talks with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev and Turkey’s Erdogan on Karabakh
Kremlin: Putin has no plans to hold talks with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev and Turkey’s Erdogan on Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no clear plans to hold talks with Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, RIA Novosti reported.

"If necessary, there will be no doubt, and President Putin, of course, will discuss this issue with his colleagues," Peskov added.

To the clarifying question as to whether such talks can be expected this week, Peskov responded: "There are no clear plans yet."

"But you know it's about war. And, of course, the situation there in Karabakh is developing rapidly; that is why it is difficult to guess here. Regardless of how circumstances develop, demands for dialogue will also emerge," the Kremlin representative added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ombudsman: 19 civilians killed, 80 injured, and over 2,700 items of property and infrastructure damaged in Artsakh
The results are presented below...
 Armenian president meets US ambassador
The importance of the recent joint statement by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries was noted...
 Artsakh: Defense Army withdraws its troops for tactical purposes
"To avoid unnecessary speculation...
 48 MEPs call on Azerbaijan to immediately stop aggression against civilian population of Artsakh
In particular the MEPs state...
 Armenians in Bucharest stage protest against Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression (PHOTOS)
They drew the attention of the Romanian public to this important issue…
 Armenia defense minister to US envoy: Development of situation at this rate will be catastrophic for whole region
Davit Tonoyan received Ambassador Lynne Tracy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos