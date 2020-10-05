NATO chief calls for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

NATO is concerned about the death of civilians in the Karabakh conflict zone, and calls for a ceasefire and talks, Reuters reported referring to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
“It is extremely important that we convey a very clear message to all parties that they should cease fighting immediately, that we should support all efforts to find a peaceful, negotiated solution,” Stoltenberg said during a visit to Turkey. “There is no military solution,” he told a news conference.
Stoltenberg is in Ankara on a working visit. He held talks with Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu and is expected to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.