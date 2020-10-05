EU notes best mechanism for settlement of Karabakh conflict

The European Union considers the OSCE Minsk Group the best platform for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has no plans to visit the region yet. This was stated by Peter Stano, the official representative of the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, RIA Novosti reported.
The EU High Representative is always ready to go to Nagorno-Karabakh where his efforts can be useful. But he considers the Minsk Group the best platform for resolving this conflict, as it is the mechanism recognized by the international community on this issue, he said.