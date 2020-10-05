News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
EU notes best mechanism for settlement of Karabakh conflict
EU notes best mechanism for settlement of Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Union considers the OSCE Minsk Group the best platform for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, has no plans to visit the region yet. This was stated by Peter Stano, the official representative of the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, RIA Novosti reported.

The EU High Representative is always ready to go to Nagorno-Karabakh where his efforts can be useful. But he considers the Minsk Group the best platform for resolving this conflict, as it is the mechanism recognized by the international community on this issue, he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian defense ministry says battles are underway, offensive of enemy troops is suspended
Stubborn battles are going on...
 Ombudsman: 19 civilians killed, 80 injured, and over 2,700 items of property and infrastructure damaged in Artsakh
The results are presented below...
 Armenian president meets US ambassador
The importance of the recent joint statement by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries was noted...
 Artsakh: Defense Army withdraws its troops for tactical purposes
"To avoid unnecessary speculation...
 48 MEPs call on Azerbaijan to immediately stop aggression against civilian population of Artsakh
In particular the MEPs state...
 Armenians in Bucharest stage protest against Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression (PHOTOS)
They drew the attention of the Romanian public to this important issue…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos