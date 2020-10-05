News
Over 1,000 Montreal residents protest in support of Artsakh
Over 1,000 Montreal residents protest in support of Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

More than 1,000 residents of Montreal gathered in the city center on October 4 in support of peace in Artsakh amid the escalation of the conflict, CTV News reported.

As the agency notes, among those present at the Sunday rally was Liberal MP Annie Koutrakis, who expressed support for Artsakh on her Twitter.

"Today, I joined Montreal's rally to support Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh. The Armenian community has shown strength and courage in the face of violence. I will always stand in solidarity with Armenians both in Canada and around the world," she said. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
